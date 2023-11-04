Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

