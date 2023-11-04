Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $14,200,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

