Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an inline rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.94.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

