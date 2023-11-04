Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VITL. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

VITL stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,613.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,613.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,468,193.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $861,303. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 254,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 238,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

