Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Stephens

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

