Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003682 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005128 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009470 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,351,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

