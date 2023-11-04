Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.96 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $24.96 million and $652,366.25 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003682 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

