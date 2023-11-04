Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.69

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Kava has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $620.41 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 901,205,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 901,193,302 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

