Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $78.73 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Prom has a market capitalization of $78.73 million and $1.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00012412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,789.32 or 1.00090229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.23025449 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,647,579.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

