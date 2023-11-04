Algorand Price Reaches $0.11 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $901.22 million and approximately $44.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00034752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00022576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,925,370,793 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

