Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $74.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Parsons stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. Parsons has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

