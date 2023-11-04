Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.43 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

