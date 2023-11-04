EscoinToken (ELG) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $31.64 million and $509,412.31 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EscoinToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,447,316 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

