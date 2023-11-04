Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $191.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.94.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.84 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

