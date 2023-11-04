Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $105.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.08.

Entergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

