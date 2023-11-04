Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Guggenheim

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

