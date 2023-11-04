Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.02 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $157.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.