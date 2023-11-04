AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $67.15 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $127.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.14.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

