Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.21.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $148.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -443.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

