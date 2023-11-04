American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ossiam grew its position in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.