NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 3.2 %

NLOK opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

