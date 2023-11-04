vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.01. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

