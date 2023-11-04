XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of XBIT opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XBiotech by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in XBiotech by 550.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter worth $296,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

