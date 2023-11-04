Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $207.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.13.

Shares of PCTY opened at $145.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.99. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

