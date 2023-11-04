Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 19th

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 117.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 23.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Perrigo

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.