Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.45.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

