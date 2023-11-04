Equifax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.89. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

