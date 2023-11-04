Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

BELFB opened at $52.20 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $667.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 326.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 143,349 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $4,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 100.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

