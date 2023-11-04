BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.74) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.29 ($2.00).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

