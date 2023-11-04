Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

MAIN stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

