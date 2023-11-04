Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.