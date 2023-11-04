Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.3 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 612,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

