GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on December 5th

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 66.90 ($0.81) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.00 and a beta of 0.25. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 102.80 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 390.81 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Alex Yew bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($16,062.30). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.