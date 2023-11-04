Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $169.50

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

