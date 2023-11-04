Savant Capital LLC Purchases 949 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

