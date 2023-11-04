Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after buying an additional 186,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $930.41 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $427.09 and a 52 week high of $940.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $887.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.27. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.89.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

