Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

