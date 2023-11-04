Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.