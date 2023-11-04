Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $427.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.58 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

