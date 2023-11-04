Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VOT opened at $191.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.20 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.