Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

