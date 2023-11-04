Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.60 per share, with a total value of C$63,207.00.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$31.43 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$25.05 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 4.872807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

POU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.69.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

