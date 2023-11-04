Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Molly Henderson Sells 12,492 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $110,928.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $20,869,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 3,760,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,595 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $15,031,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,172,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

