Savant Capital LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after buying an additional 209,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 381,194 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $182.22 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.