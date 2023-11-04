Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 145.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 45.9% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 100,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

