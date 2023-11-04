Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.09. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.78 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

