Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTDR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

MTDR stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.