Analysts Set NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $46.30

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $39.14 on Friday. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 59.1% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 41.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

