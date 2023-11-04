FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.93.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

