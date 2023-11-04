Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $118.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $224.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.70.

NYSE:EL opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

